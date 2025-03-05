The exact course of the accident is still unclear. The Air Accident Commission of the Ministry of the Interior is now investigating. One thing is clear: the plane was not coming from Austria and was about to make a stopover at Zell Airport. It happened during the landing approach and the plane crashed into a meadow just 200 meters from the runway. This is next to the old Kaprun road and a footpath. The plane did not catch fire, there was only a small amount of smoke.