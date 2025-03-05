Cheap electric car is here!
VW ID.Every1: Secret sauce instead of nonsense with sauce
A "secret sauce", a kind of magic potion, is supposed to make VW's future small electric car successful. After a lot of "nonsense with sauce", the break with Renault and the brotherhood with Rivian, Volkswagen has now finally presented the ID.1 as a concept car.
ID.Every1 is the name of the chic, small electric car, the production version of which is set to electrify the masses in less than three years at prices starting at around 20,000 euros and bring meaning back to the Volkswagen name.
Two years ago, VW boss Thomas Schäfer promised that such an entry-level e-car would be available in 2026 or 2027, without even remotely knowing how the challenges would be solved, as he openly admitted in an interview with Krone. But of course, the field of bread-and-butter electric cars cannot be left to the competition. As is so often the case, VW will not be the first, but once again it could turn out that whoever comes later may even have an advantage.
Full broadside
And VW is serious about broadsiding the masses - literally: the ID.Every1 is particularly striking in its proportions due to its width: 1.82 meters without exterior mirrors make it look beefy, especially with its bulky flared wheel arches and 19-inch wheels (which will certainly not be standard equipment for 20,000 euros).
With a length of 3.88 meters, it trumps the up! built until 2023 by a full 28 centimeters, but it is still extremely short in relation to its width. And at 1.49 m, it is also relatively flat.
For comparison: the Hyundai Inster is 3.83 meters long, but only 1.61 meters wide and 1.58 meters high. The ID.1 therefore has what it takes to overtake the Mini Cooper Electric as the coolest small electric car (this side of the current retro cracker from Renault). Its dimensions (3.86 m long, 1.76 m wide, 1.46 m high) are still the most comparable. The price is not: the Mini starts at around 30,000 euros.
In any case, the new design line, which was introduced with the ID.2all (which will be launched on the market in 2026 from 25,000 euros as the ID.2), is really good for the brand. The grinning faces of the previous ID vehicles seem to be giving way to character fronts again.
While the ID.2 is still reminiscent of the Golf 1 (although it has Polo format), the ID.1 (we'll leave out the "Every" now) is more reminiscent of a Polo (despite its up! format). At the rear of the concept, however, chief designer Andreas Mindt wants to quote both the VW up! and the first Golf GTI with the black-edged rear window. The wide C-pillar is clearly a Golf insignia.
Chic, appealing, pragmatic
Despite its small size, the ID.1 offers space for four people and 305 liters of luggage. The Wolfsburg-based company has probably made full use of the possibilities of the new platform. The new Electric Urban Car Family is based on the new modular e-drive system with front-wheel drive. So there will be no frunk here either, but a large trunk.
Drive system perfect for the city and suburbs
The study is powered by a newly developed electric motor with 70 kW/95 hp, which should be able to travel "at least 250 kilometers" with the as yet unspecified battery. Quite sufficient for use as a city or commuter vehicle. The top speed is 130 km/h.
So what is the "secret sauce"?
Actually, a secret sauce makes a kebab unique. In this case, however, Andreas Mindt is referring to a design trick that is intended to make the VW ID.1 unmistakable: The roof is retracted in the middle, i.e. lowered (without restricting the headroom inside). The third brake light is located in the recess and the sides are extended beyond the rear end. This "Flying Roof Concept" is as good for the look as it is for the aerodynamics.
Functional interior with boom box
The interior was not yet shown at the world premiere, they haven't got that far with the concept yet. But VW promises that it will be dominated by pleasant materials and a central touchscreen on a horizontally oriented dashboard. Below this are buttons for the interior temperature, seat heating and audio volume. The designers have designed the passenger side to be variable. A tablet, for example, can be clipped onto a rail here. A shelf can also be attached, which can be used as a table. The digital instruments are integrated in the center of the dashboard.
The two-spoke multifunction steering wheel is flattened at the top and bottom. The square shape of the buttons on the steering wheel is echoed elsewhere - for example in the button for the exterior mirror adjustment in the driver's door or for a small, illuminated and removable Bluetooth speaker between the driver and front passenger.
Features like in the ID.Buzz
The designers were also particularly creative with the console between the front seats. Similar to the ID.Buzz, it not only serves as a classic center armrest, but is also a multifunctional tool for all guests on board, sliding on a rail all the way to the rear. Adjustable storage compartments can be pulled out to the front and rear. The front passenger seat and rear seats can be folded down in a variety of ways.
We are curious to see how much of all this will be found in the production model. As things stand, VW has succeeded in doing something that many other manufacturers seem to find difficult (and that VW itself has also found difficult in recent times): building a modern yet timeless car. This is actually a core competence of the brand.
