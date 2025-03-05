VW ID.Every1: Secret sauce instead of nonsense with sauce

Two years ago, VW boss Thomas Schäfer promised that such an entry-level e-car would be available in 2026 or 2027, without even remotely knowing how the challenges would be solved, as he openly admitted in an interview with Krone. But of course, the field of bread-and-butter electric cars cannot be left to the competition. As is so often the case, VW will not be the first, but once again it could turn out that whoever comes later may even have an advantage.