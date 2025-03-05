Doctor leaves clinic with harsh criticism in his luggage

Managers defend procedure

He was highly valued for his theoretical knowledge, but in practice he had not fully mastered some of the techniques that are standard on site. "And sometimes, unfortunately, things go wrong. As supervisors, we have to recognize this and contribute to patient safety," adds Kroat, who Bader accuses of being made interim head of urology as a "young, inexperienced" doctor without consulting more experienced colleagues. However, Kroat has been a specialist for twelve years and was deputy head for six years.