Tips from experts
How to succeed with your fasting resolution
Mental strength and support from experts can have a positive influence on your personal goals for Lent. The "Krone" asked a dietician from Graz about current trends, motivation, mistakes and the necessary stamina for fasting.
For many, the coming period means doing without. But fasting does not always mean going without. More often, it's about awareness: a conscious decision to adopt a healthier lifestyle for a period of time. The 40-day Catholic fasting period, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends with Easter, is an occasion for many people to make various fasting resolutions.
Sweets, meat, alcohol, coffee
"The 'fasting classics' are relatively stable: sweets, meat, alcohol, coffee and the like are perennial favorites," says dietician Anna Lena Aufschnaiter. However, it is also becoming increasingly popular to try out new forms of nutrition: "Many people go vegan during Lent and not only don't eat meat or fish, but also no dairy products or eggs."
However, fasting is not just about diet: It is also becoming increasingly common to consciously give up your cell phone. "Due to the increasing use of our smartphones, these time-outs during Lent are also becoming more popular," explains Aufschnaiter. However, food-related fasting is not being replaced by such trends. During Lent, the focus can also be deliberately placed on doing one particular thing more often. The best example: sport. Many people take on the challenge of trying out a healthier, more sporty lifestyle instead of giving up food.
Why do people fast?
This year, the fasting survey conducted by Kurhaus Marienkron in Mönchhof (Burgenland) once again looked at current trends surrounding the topic. The most common motives for fasting identified by the health resort were three main ideas: losing weight, the detoxifying effect on the body and the positive effect on the metabolism.
How do I get through the 40 days successfully?
According to the Marienkroner study, around half of all Austrians would like to fast again in 2025. The most important factors for a successful fasting experience are: "good-tasting fasting food and sufficient time for the fasting project or consciously taking time out of everyday life".
Dietician Aufschnaiter says: "Before we start fasting, we should think about it: How am I doing health-wise, what can I manage, in which settings could it be difficult and do I even want to be so strict about it?" The personal, inner attitude plays a key role in success. According to the expert, it can also help to make exceptions on certain occasions. She cites birthdays as an example, on which the avoidance of sugar is deliberately suspended.
What mistakes can be made when giving up?
It is important to be aware of possible sources of error so that you can avoid them. The expert advises: "You should ask yourself what you personally have to do during this fasting period and whether it is even feasible for you. The best advice here is to get support from experts in the field of nutrition." A common mistake is not preparing yourself sufficiently - both mentally and physically. However, it is also important to know the right form of fasting for you. "Children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people who are already malnourished, people suffering from dementia or people with eating disorders should not fast," explains the dietician.
Fasting is therefore a big topic. The most important thing is that the feel-good factor is present and that there is not too much pressure: "There is no one from the outside telling us how to do it," says Aufschnaiter. He continues: "The support of friends and family can also help, i.e. thinking about a goal together and fasting together." No matter what and how, the "Krone" wishes you every success with your personal fasting resolution!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
