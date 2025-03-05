How to succeed with your fasting resolution

What mistakes can be made when giving up?

It is important to be aware of possible sources of error so that you can avoid them. The expert advises: "You should ask yourself what you personally have to do during this fasting period and whether it is even feasible for you. The best advice here is to get support from experts in the field of nutrition." A common mistake is not preparing yourself sufficiently - both mentally and physically. However, it is also important to know the right form of fasting for you. "Children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people who are already malnourished, people suffering from dementia or people with eating disorders should not fast," explains the dietician.