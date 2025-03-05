First solo tour
Rose May Alaba: on the mic instead of the ball
Rose May Alaba became famous on "Popstars - Mission Austria" as part of the band "BFF". Since then, she has been fighting for her place in the music business. Now she is embarking on her first solo tour - and of course she is also stopping off in Vienna. She chatted to the "Krone" about the casting show, her family, her first tour - and why she prefers to leave playing soccer to her brother ...
Fans will remember her from her "Popstars" days: Rose May Alaba was part of the band "BFF" in 2011. But the success didn't last long - the girl group split up two years later. Since then, the singer has been fighting for her place in the music business. Now, years later, she is finally embarking on her first solo tour. When we speak to her, she is in the middle of rehearsals - and one thing quickly becomes clear: 2025 is set to be her year. "I'm so excited, this is my first tour of my own. This is exactly what I've been working towards."
It's been almost 15 years since "Popstars - Mission-Casting", the victory and joining the band "BFF". The now 30-year-old looks back on this experience with melancholy: "I am very grateful that I was able to have this experience. I would also like to thank my parents. I went to drama school during that time and everyone in my family supported me." A lot has changed since then - also in terms of her musical style: "The way life plays out and the way you live life - you grow, and my music has grown in that sense too." She would recommend casting formats to young artists, but she herself would no longer take part in castings today. "It's elbow politics, you have to prove yourself every day."
The Austrian with Nigerian and Filipino roots discovered her passion for music very early on, as she has always loved entertaining people. They were also very musical in her family. For her, there was only this plan - no other.
Short, quick & snappy: ten facts about Rose May Alaba
In the morning after getting up:
First, be grateful.
Three things I always have in my bag:
Lip gloss. My cell phone and my keys.
If I were a superhero, I would have the power:
To teleport.
My worst earworm song is:
"Love me right" by myself.
I absolutely need it on tour:
My team
My brother David is better than me:
Clearly playing soccer.
If my life were a movie, it would be called:
"Living Life".
A typical Viennese phrase that I say very often:
Oarg.
If I were a Viennese dish, then I would be:
A Wiener Schnitzel.
My motto in life is:
Be yourself.
Music that incorporates her roots
Her musical style is different to that of many female singers living in Vienna. Her sound combines pop, R'n'B and Afro-Caribbean elements. "I grew up in Vienna, but some of my parents are from Nigeria and the Philippines. This has given me different musical influences. That's why I love incorporating my roots into my music."
She tells us enthusiastically how her creative process works and where exactly this type of music is created: "I love being in the studio with a producer. I always say: No man is an island. That's what counts for me: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work. The whole process is created here. It starts with a beat and a melody through to fantasy lyrics that make no sense - then the song is created."
While Rose relies on teamwork musically, cohesion also plays a major role in her family - especially with her brother David, who celebrates international success as a soccer star. Competitive thinking? No such thing: "Your success is my success," she says, emphasizing how much the family supports each other. "My dad is our manager, my mom is our supporter." The singer is also active in sports - she regularly goes to the gym. She has tried playing soccer, but it's not really for her, so she prefers to leave it to David.
Mental preparation
The singer also prepares mentally for her upcoming tour: "I'm very religious, I believe in God and try to find my center." That's good, because strength lies in calm - and so the "Mr. Heartbreaker" performer can play her new songs. Her second EP (mini-album) with eight tracks will also be released on March 7, and this is exactly what she wants to present at "The Loft" in Vienna on March 15. She then plans to release a full album in the fall: "I really want to release everything I can this year."
But what would still interest the singer is acting. After all, she went to film school back then and is also considering becoming active in this field: "I'm versatile, you can't put me in a box. I'm so creatively broad that sometimes I can't sort out my thoughts and what I actually want to do. I love to keep rediscovering myself, and that's why I would love to dive into acting."
And why not? All doors are open to the singer - whether in music, acting or the fashion world, anything is possible. "The important thing is to have the right people around you and to believe in yourself and your goals."
Just like that and nothing else - we wish Rose another successful tour!
