Rose May Alaba: on the mic instead of the ball

In the morning after getting up:

First, be grateful.

Three things I always have in my bag:

Lip gloss. My cell phone and my keys.

If I were a superhero, I would have the power:

To teleport.

My worst earworm song is:

"Love me right" by myself.

I absolutely need it on tour:

My team

My brother David is better than me:

Clearly playing soccer.

If my life were a movie, it would be called:

"Living Life".

A typical Viennese phrase that I say very often:

Oarg.

If I were a Viennese dish, then I would be:

A Wiener Schnitzel.

My motto in life is:

Be yourself.