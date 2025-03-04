Drama surrounding ÖOC judoka
Body discovered during search for missing brother
Terrible news about the Austrian judo fighter Lubjana-Francesca Piovesana. After her brother Luis was last thought to be missing, the police have now discovered a body while searching for the 26-year-old. The Olympic silver medallist reacted to the terrible events with a heartbreaking post.
Luis Piovesana disappeared under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Friday morning in the English port city of Bristol. A shock for his sister Lubjana-Francesca, two years his senior, who has lived in Vorarlberg for several years, has also been competing for Austria since January 2023 and finished fifth at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. "Lulu" and her partner Laurin Böhler coordinated the private search for Luis, always hoping to find him alive.
The police were also deployed with more than 100 officers and searched intensively throughout the weekend for the 26-year-old, who had called the emergency number after his disappearance - the "Krone" reported.
Divers discovered the body
Then came the shock on Monday evening. According to the British police, a diving team found a male body in a river. Formal identification had not yet taken place, but the investigators responsible had met the Piovesana family after the body was found and brought them up to date.
Heartbreaking posting
Lulu Piovesana responded to the news that night with a heartbreaking Instagram post: "Hello everyone. Luis has been found. We are completely devastated, but he has died. I'm grateful for everyone's support. And I'm so sorry this happened. Luis was my little brother and was loved by everyone. He will be remembered by us all."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
