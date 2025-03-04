Body discovered during search for missing brother

Luis Piovesana disappeared under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Friday morning in the English port city of Bristol. A shock for his sister Lubjana-Francesca, two years his senior, who has lived in Vorarlberg for several years, has also been competing for Austria since January 2023 and finished fifth at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. "Lulu" and her partner Laurin Böhler coordinated the private search for Luis, always hoping to find him alive.