Ukraine crisis sparks debate on unanimity

Helmut Brandstätter from the NEOS party has long been calling for majority decisions on foreign policy issues and to "free ourselves from the shackles of unanimity". Brandstätter told Die Krone: "We are once again seeing how the unanimity principle is blocking the EU: Orbán has already announced that he will torpedo the EU special summit on Thursday and prevent the urgently needed support for Ukraine - another example of how a single country is holding the entire Union hostage."