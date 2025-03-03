"Rethinking necessary"
Ukraine crisis sparks debate on unanimity
When it comes to the EU's foreign, security and defense policy, there must be unanimity among the members. Hungary likes to use vetoes, neutral states can get out of the affair thanks to "constructive abstention". This makes it difficult to reach a consensus quickly. Brussels could be overtaken by reality.
Some want to cling to the principle of unanimity in order to protect national interests, such as Harald Vilimsky, head of the FPÖ delegation in the EU Parliament: "For Brussels, shaking the principle of unanimity has degenerated into a kind of panacea," he says to "Krone". The current situation shows the "importance of unanimity", according to Vilimsky, "especially for neutral states like Austria".
Andreas Maurer, a political scientist at the University of Innsbruck, also sees no need for a change. Article 31 of the EU Treaty specifically provides for the instrument of "constructive abstention" for neutral states. This means that they do not agree with decisions, but they do not block them either. Countries such as Hungary, on the other hand, deliberately block decisions with a veto, thereby preventing necessary measures.
Andreas Schieder, head of the SPÖ delegation, told "Krone": "Instead of speaking with the always demanded 'one voice', EU foreign policy debates often sound like a confused mess. But we can no longer afford that in times like these."
The situation is serious "and we need to have a serious debate about whether the rigid principle of unanimity will ultimately damage our reputation in the world and, ultimately, our own security interests. However, from the perspective of a neutral country, questions of defense must be excluded," Schieder continued.
Helmut Brandstätter from the NEOS party has long been calling for majority decisions on foreign policy issues and to "free ourselves from the shackles of unanimity". Brandstätter told Die Krone: "We are once again seeing how the unanimity principle is blocking the EU: Orbán has already announced that he will torpedo the EU special summit on Thursday and prevent the urgently needed support for Ukraine - another example of how a single country is holding the entire Union hostage."
Europe must act with one strong voice to the outside world right now - instead of 27 different ones. "We can only solve the major challenges of our time together, with a united and determined Europe that is respected worldwide."
"Rethinking will be necessary"
David McAllister from the German CDU heads the EU's Foreign Affairs Committee and also spoke to the "Krone" about the issue of unanimity: "We must gradually switch to qualified majority voting." The experienced European politician has chaired one of the most important committees in Brussels since 2017: "This would prevent individual member states from blocking common positions due to domestic political or national self-interest."
Especially in the current tense geopolitical situation, in which the EU must quickly and drastically increase its ability to act in terms of foreign and security policy, "a rethink is necessary", says McAllister.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.