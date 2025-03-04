Water levels: “From one extreme to the other”

Many people who observe the Salzach, Saalach or Salzburg's lakes have already noticed: The water levels are remarkably low. And there was remarkably little precipitation in February, according to experts from Geosphere Austria, for example: "For example, in the last 30 years or so, February has only been drier than this year three times, in 2011, 2003 and 1998." On average across Austria, there was 87 percent less fresh snow below 1000 meters this year than on average. Examples: High up on the 3106-metre-high Rauriser Sonnblick, only 79 centimetres of fresh snow fell in February, whereas the normal average would be around 206 centimetres. In Tamsweg there were also only 13 centimetres this year - the average would be 29 centimetres.