Play-off thriller
99ers expect fireworks from the stands
After the opening win in Linz, the 99ers are hoping for strong support from the stands. The Black Wings are a welcome guest - not only on the ice. Special action on Shrove Tuesday.
A play-off atmosphere in the Liebenau ice rink - something the 99ers have had to wait a long time for. It's been almost five years since they beat the Vienna Capitals 3:2 on March 6, 2020. It's that time again on Tuesday (18:30) when the Black Wings Linz visit the Mur.
Defense must deliver
"As a player, I experienced the packed bunker in the play-offs with a great atmosphere. The whole of Graz has to push us today, I'm counting on every single one of them," Head Coach Harry Lange appeals to the fans. He "watched a lot of videos" with his players on Monday after the 9:6 win so that the defensive game on Shrove Tuesday doesn't turn into another bad joke.
Speaking of carnival: To celebrate the day, tickets are cheaper at the box office for all those who come in masquerade costume - at just 22 euros. Because the 99ers are hoping for a full house! In the basic round, an average of 2970 fans attended - the fourth-highest figure in the club's history.
Hoping for a full house
"We're very happy with that," says team manager Bernd Vollmann. "It won't get any less now in the play-offs and maybe we'll break the 3136 from 2018/19 if we hopefully play a few more games in the bunker." There are at least two more this week alone...
Hopefully not a bad omen: The last time they met the Black Wings in the pre-play-off two years ago, the 99ers also came back from the Steel City with a win, but lost the home game. And got into trouble with the fans, who wanted to bring more support material than allowed. "Every away group can bring a drum, regardless of which team is coming," says Vollmann, explaining the custom in Graz.
Linz fans welcome in Graz
Even a "Leiberl-Causa" - like the recent one against the KAC - will not be started in the play-offs. "The Black Wings are a cool game with cool fans, there's no stress," explains Vollmann. "I think a lot of away fans will come again."
It would be nice if the stands were really loud! After it was really loud in Linz, I'm expecting a mega atmosphere in Graz.
Lukas Haudum
But the most important Upper Austrian on Shrove Tuesday will be on the ice with the 99ers anyway: creative spirit Lukas Haudum. "It would be nice if things got really loud in the stands! After it was really loud in Linz, I'm expecting a mega atmosphere in Graz."
What a start to the ice hockey play-off! Linz against Graz - 15 goals? On the one hand, the neutral fan got his money's worth here - on the other hand, both coaches, Philipp Lukas from Linz and Harry Lange from the 99ers, will make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.
Because a game like this cannot really be explained. Both teams go into the game well prepared, have built up the tension and analyzed numerous videos in advance. And then 15 goals are scored? There were simply a lot of mistakes on both sides, a lot of defensive shortcomings. Both teams have to put a stop to that immediately. The credo on both sides will be to keep the number of goals conceded as low as possible in the play-offs.
The fact is, however, that the 99ers are currently 1-0 up and have landed that all-important away win in the series. Advantage Graz, then. The 99ers are an absolute semi-final candidate for me anyway, if you look at the potential of Lange's squad. If goalkeeper Jonas Gunnarsson is also in top form, they belong in the semi-finals.
The next step towards this goal should happen today in the Liebenauer Bunker. And even though it's Shrove Tuesday, I can only recommend it to the people: Meet up in the city in the afternoon for the carnival parade - and go to the bunker in the evening to continue the celebrations! The team deserves it - and you certainly won't regret it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.