Air pollutants in Salzburg are not falling enough

The guideline values recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) were exceeded at eleven nitrogen dioxide measuring points and five measuring points for PM2.5 particulate matter in the province of Salzburg. "Thanks to numerous measures, air pollution in Salzburg has decreased significantly over the past 20 years. But from a health perspective, the levels of particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are still too high," emphasizes Katharina Jaschinsky on the VCÖ's analysis based on data from the Federal Environment Agency. The EU has already decided to reduce the limit values for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide for 2023: however, they will still be twice as high as the WHO's recommended values.