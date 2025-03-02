"Also for godchildren"
Ski jumpers on the hunt for the title: “Hungry for more!”
With silver in their pockets, the Austrian female ski jumpers are now stronger for the upcoming tasks at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim. In the team competition on Saturday, only the local heroes from Norway were too strong, after the disappointment in the individual competition on the normal hill the day before, the ÖSV quartet was very relieved. "I'm very, very proud of the others," said a satisfied Eva Pinkelnig after winning her fifth World Championship silver medal.
Together with Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Lisa Eder and Julia Mühlbacher, Pinkelnig caught defending champions Germany in the second run. This is another reason why the joy of second place quickly outweighed the annoyance of missing out on the gold medal. "It's a very good feeling, we're runners-up," said head coach Bernhard Metzler.
The women will now switch to the larger World Championships hill at Granåsen Skisenter, continuing with the mixed team on Wednesday and the individual competition on Friday. The ÖSV women never really got on well with the small hill during the World Championships, Pinkelnig was the best Austrian in the individual on Friday in seventh place. "The large hill has a different rhythm, the game starts all over again," emphasized Metzler.
Immediately after winning her first medal at a major event, Eder was a little concerned about the color of the precious metal, but the slight annoyance quickly subsided. "We'll certainly have a toast and have some fun," said the woman from Salzburg. But: "Not too much, of course, because the focus is on the large hill. We can only really realize it when we have the medal."
Pinkelnig presents presents to godchildren
The ÖSV quartet will only receive the medal on Sunday evening in Trondheim city center. "It will be very cool, the Medal Plaza will be shaking because the Norwegians have won," said Pinkelnig full of anticipation. "Now we'll even have our name engraved on it, that's something very special." The 36-year-old from Vorarlberg gave her interviews with the World Cup mascot Snedi in front of her chest; she had received the soft toy at the Flower Ceremony shortly beforehand.
And more are to be added if possible, for her three godchildren. "Now I just have to make sure that I jump well in the next two competitions so that I get two more," she said and laughed. At the moment, only Ida can look forward to a present, Lotta and Freya will have to wait.
Seifriedsberger confident
Mühlbacher was also satisfied after her second World Championship team silver, even if "more would certainly have been possible". "You have to win a medal at a World Championships, she wasn't up to it. I'm looking forward to the large hill and the few days off to reflect," said the 20-year-old. Seifriedsberger was also relieved after her sixth World Championship medal, her fifth in silver. "That feels very good. My jumps were better again. That makes me want more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
