Ski jumpers on the hunt for the title: “Hungry for more!”

Seifriedsberger confident

Mühlbacher was also satisfied after her second World Championship team silver, even if "more would certainly have been possible". "You have to win a medal at a World Championships, she wasn't up to it. I'm looking forward to the large hill and the few days off to reflect," said the 20-year-old. Seifriedsberger was also relieved after her sixth World Championship medal, her fifth in silver. "That feels very good. My jumps were better again. That makes me want more."