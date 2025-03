Up to 20 degrees: “Ingeborg” declares war on winter

Mildest temperatures expected in theInn Valley

The mildest temperatures in Tyrol are expected in the Inn Valley, says the weather expert. The thermometer will climb up to 17 degrees on Wednesday. "On Thursday or Friday, it could reach 20 degrees for the first time this year." However, Carinthia, Graz and Vienna are more likely candidates for this. By the way: From a meteorological point of view, spring started on Saturday.