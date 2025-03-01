“I saw two lights and then there was a crash”

Viktoria Angyal from Eisenstadt will probably not forget February 27th in a hurry. She was driving her Mercedes from Eisenstadt towards Wulkaprodersdorf. "On the bridge, in front of which you can turn off towards Wulkaprodersdorf or drive straight on, I suddenly saw two lights coming towards me." She reacted instinctively and pulled her car further to the right. However, she couldn't avoid them completely because there were crash barriers on this stretch of road. "Then there was a crash," says the mother of two. Although she was able to avoid a head-on collision, the vehicles still touched from the side. The woman from Eisenstadt came to a halt, as did the car behind her. However, the second driver then accelerated again and drove off.