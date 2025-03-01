Request for assistance
“I saw two lights and then there was a crash”
Viktoria Angyal from Eisenstadt has two children - and a host of guardian angels. Because on Thursday evening, on her way to Draßburg, she reacted instinctively when a car came along on her side of the road. She was able to avoid a head-on collision. The other driver fled.
Viktoria Angyal from Eisenstadt will probably not forget February 27th in a hurry. She was driving her Mercedes from Eisenstadt towards Wulkaprodersdorf. "On the bridge, in front of which you can turn off towards Wulkaprodersdorf or drive straight on, I suddenly saw two lights coming towards me." She reacted instinctively and pulled her car further to the right. However, she couldn't avoid them completely because there were crash barriers on this stretch of road. "Then there was a crash," says the mother of two. Although she was able to avoid a head-on collision, the vehicles still touched from the side. The woman from Eisenstadt came to a halt, as did the car behind her. However, the second driver then accelerated again and drove off.
"I wanted to put my car on its side, but it was no longer roadworthy because my left front tire was also broken. There was debris all over the road," says the woman from Eisenstadt, still shocked today. She switched on the hazard warning lights, called the police and got to safety behind the crash barrier.
Some drivers stopped and asked if they could help, but she refused. In retrospect, however, she remembers one conversation in particular as very suspicious. One driver not only asked her if he could help, but much more. Whether she had a camera in her car, whether she could see the license plate number or the type of car involved in the accident, for example. "In my shock, I answered everything. Today I wonder whether it was perhaps the driver himself or a friend of his. He wanted to see if I could identify the other person."
I wonder if it was the person who caused the accident or a friend of his who wanted to check whether I could identify the driver.
Viktoria Angyal
She was able to give the police the license plate number. A side mirror from the other car was also recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
"I hope that the driver will come forward. I could have been injured, how can you just drive off?" she says, no longer understanding the world.
If he doesn't come forward and isn't found, she will be stuck with the cost of the repairs. "If anyone has seen anything, or if anyone notices a broken car, please report it to the police," says Viktoria Angyal.
