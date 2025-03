How Trump stages foreign policy as reality TV

"This is going to be great television, I can tell you that." They were perhaps the truest words Donald Trump said during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in the Oval Office. Trump knows television. He knows how to attract attention, how to create outrage, how to turn any event into a show. And that is exactly what this meeting was: a staged escalation, a spectacle that served one purpose above all - Donald Trump himself.