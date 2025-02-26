Many turned their backs on their homeland

After numerous islanders were forced to flee their homes, many pets were left behind - and on their own. But for a few days now, a gentle light of hope has been shining on the horizon of the island paradise - the intensity of the earthquakes has eased considerably. "The earth will calm down," says Braziotis confidently. In the past three weeks, seismologists have registered more than 20,000 (!) quakes, although the majority were not even felt by people.