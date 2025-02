Open to adventure: women’s new lust

One thing became very clear at the erotic fair in Vienna: sex has long been a women's thing in Austria! Contrary to the widespread cliché, it wasn't older men who ensured a record number of visitors, but many young ladies, with or without partners. They naturally cheered on the show performers, ventured into the darkrooms and shopped for sex toys and skimpy outfits. The days when men were thought to have more libido and more outlandish fantasies and fetishes seem to be over for good - instead, female pleasure is increasingly taking center stage.