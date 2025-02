Toronto loses to defending champions without Pöltl

Pöltl, who was probably on the score sheet but did not slip into the Raptors uniform, was once again sorely missed. Coach Darko Rajakovic also knows that he has no real backup for the 29-year-old Viennese. In Toronto's 40th loss in the 58th game of the season, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes were the best scorers with 22 and 21 points respectively. Boston was led by Jaylen Brown with 24 points. The Celtics won for the sixth time in a row.