Accused appears in court in a drunken stupor

Case goes before the senate of lay assessors

Wackerle remains unperturbed and addresses clear words to the woman. "When someone like you kicks a person lying on the ground ten times, you assume that the victim will be seriously injured." Due to the seriousness of the crime, the single judge does not have jurisdiction. In the end, the decision is made to hold a trial before the lay jury. As the defendant already has five previous convictions and also committed the crime while on probation, she faces up to 15 years in prison.