Trial in Feldkirch
Accused appears in court in a drunken stupor
A 41-year-old Bosnian woman had kicked and punched an acquaintance at Dornbirn railroad station (Vorarlberg). The victim suffered extremely serious injuries. Now the woman had to answer for her actions in court.
I'm telling you, the defendant is not fit to be questioned. She can't utter a complete sentence," the visibly annoyed public defender informed the judge before the trial began. The lawyer's fears are confirmed when the drunk staggers into the courtroom and takes a seat in the dock.
Bleeding in the brain
Judge Verena Wackerle is visibly shocked: "It's disrespectful to sit in front of the judge drunk as a skunk. I've really never seen anything like it!", the woman counselor was outraged. Whereupon the defendant begins to cry: "Yes, you're right anyway!" sobs the alcoholic. In January, the Bosnian woman had beaten up an acquaintance (38) at Dornbirn train station and kicked her to such an extent that the victim suffered bleeding in the brain.
When the judge confronted the Bosnian woman with the brutal scenes on the surveillance camera, she almost melted into self-pity. "I didn't want that. We've known each other forever and we get on really well. She's like a daughter to me," slurs the Bosnian.
Case goes before the senate of lay assessors
Wackerle remains unperturbed and addresses clear words to the woman. "When someone like you kicks a person lying on the ground ten times, you assume that the victim will be seriously injured." Due to the seriousness of the crime, the single judge does not have jurisdiction. In the end, the decision is made to hold a trial before the lay jury. As the defendant already has five previous convictions and also committed the crime while on probation, she faces up to 15 years in prison.
