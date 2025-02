Turned into a cat sitter through tournaments

The coming weeks will be exhausting for 19-time national squash champion Aqeel Rehman. The Salzburg native will be competing in Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Austria before flying to North America in mid-March. He is seeded number four and two respectively at the world ranking tournaments in Washington and Calgary and wants to reach at least the final. A lot of traveling, which also costs money. "I have a few sponsors, get a bit of support from the national association and of course prize money," says Rehman. Of course, the money is not enough for luxurious accommodation. "I make sure I stay with host families. You can always find someone," explains the squash ace.