New style found
Pam Anderson “très chic” while strolling through Paris
No other metropolis is as associated with fashion as Paris. No wonder Pamela Anderson got carried away with a little fashion shoot during her trip to the city of love. Très chic!
With her new film "The Last Showgirl", Pamela Anderson also made a stop in Paris these days. But apart from the daily PR program, the actress didn't miss the opportunity to explore the city of love - but not without the perfect outfits!
Anderson makes Paris unsafe
For the shoot in a cute bistro, in a flower store or in the alleyways of Paris, the former "Baywatch" blonde had chosen three great designer looks.
The looks, which all exude French flair, were created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of the luxury fashion house Dior. Anderson slipped into a white tulle skirt with polka dots or white Marlene trousers, among other things.
Just like a white, ankle-length skirt, the actress combined all the pieces with a simple turtleneck sweater. A blazer and a white wool coat ensured that the 57-year-old didn't get cold.
Anderson wears no-make-up look with pride
The look was rounded off with black tights, black sling pumps and a white Dior bag.
What was also noticeable during the fashionable stroll through Paris: Anderson, who became a cult sex bomb with smokey eyes in the 90s and 2000s, also went completely make-up free this time. A style that also goes down well with the Parisians!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.