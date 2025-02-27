Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New style found

Pam Anderson “très chic” while strolling through Paris

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 08:00

No other metropolis is as associated with fashion as Paris. No wonder Pamela Anderson got carried away with a little fashion shoot during her trip to the city of love. Très chic!

0 Kommentare

With her new film "The Last Showgirl", Pamela Anderson also made a stop in Paris these days. But apart from the daily PR program, the actress didn't miss the opportunity to explore the city of love - but not without the perfect outfits! 

Anderson makes Paris unsafe
For the shoot in a cute bistro, in a flower store or in the alleyways of Paris, the former "Baywatch" blonde had chosen three great designer looks.

Très chic in Paris: Pamela Anderson wore Dior for the shoot. (Bild: PPS)
Très chic in Paris: Pamela Anderson wore Dior for the shoot.
(Bild: PPS)

The looks, which all exude French flair, were created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of the luxury fashion house Dior. Anderson slipped into a white tulle skirt with polka dots or white Marlene trousers, among other things. 

The Hollywood beauty presented several looks in Paris. (Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
The Hollywood beauty presented several looks in Paris.
(Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
A look perfect for the city of love! (Bild: PPS)
A look perfect for the city of love!
(Bild: PPS)

Just like a white, ankle-length skirt, the actress combined all the pieces with a simple turtleneck sweater. A blazer and a white wool coat ensured that the 57-year-old didn't get cold.

Anderson wears no-make-up look with pride
The look was rounded off with black tights, black sling pumps and a white Dior bag. 

While strolling through Paris, Anderson also discovered this cute flower store. (Bild: PPS)
While strolling through Paris, Anderson also discovered this cute flower store.
(Bild: PPS)
In a monochrome designer outfit, Pamela Anderson gave the Parisians a run for their money. (Bild: PPS)
In a monochrome designer outfit, Pamela Anderson gave the Parisians a run for their money.
(Bild: PPS)

What was also noticeable during the fashionable stroll through Paris: Anderson, who became a cult sex bomb with smokey eyes in the 90s and 2000s, also went completely make-up free this time. A style that also goes down well with the Parisians!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf