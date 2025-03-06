“Tschickweib” in the National Council

Because Baroness von Reyer wanted to see Maria's mother and her newborn twins - a sensation that both were alive! - she also got to know 13-year-old Maria and paid the girl's school fees for the Marienanstalt in the convent in Maria Saal. There, the girls mainly learned knitting, sewing and other practical household skills in order to be trained for service in the town houses. However, Maria ended up in Klagenfurt, where she became one of over 800 female workers in the Imperial and Royal Tobacco Factory in Bahnhofstraße. The working conditions for the women, scornfully referred to as "Tschickweiber", were harsh and unfair: only married mothers received sick pay at the time of childbirth. Single mothers went back to the factory on the third day after giving birth to avoid starvation - and usually paid for it with their lives.