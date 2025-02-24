Lind will go into the election on March 23 with his proven team. All eight councillors on his list are standing again. The mayor speaks of a track record of success, mentioning the low level of debt, the many state subsidies that were also available as a citizens' list ("that worked perfectly") and the subsidies for the population, such as for energy storage. In the coming years, the renovation and expansion of the kindergarten and flood protection in the Blaindorf district will be at the top of the list of priorities.