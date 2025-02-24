Long traffic jams on the surgery waiting lists

People are getting older and the number of operations is increasing

If you need a new knee or hip joint, you can expect to wait over a year at the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Eisenstadt. There are many reasons for this, according to the hospital operator. Among other things, this is due to the demographic age structure. An increasing number of operations for femoral neck fractures are being noticed here. These have to be treated promptly, which inevitably reduces the capacity for planned operations. Accidents and injuries following leisure accidents in the Lake Neusiedl region are also noticeable at Eisenstadt Hospital.