Player Passport Cup
“Great to see this passion and joy”
The Spielerpass Cup presented by Billa is being held for the seventh time this year. People with disabilities will compete on an unprecedented scale at five different levels. This makes it the largest indoor soccer tournament of its kind in Austria and will once again provide plenty of fun for everyone involved on February 23.
Goals, cheers, tears of joy - the previous Spielerpass Cup tournaments have not been short on emotion. "That's exactly what this event is all about," says Player Pass ambassador Stefan Maierhofer, looking forward to February 23. The former team player has been an enthusiastic participant for years and is delighted with the many moments of happiness among the participants.
"It's great to see the passion, joy and emotion with which they play soccer. They even cheer goals scored by their opponents. It's all about the shared joy," says Maierhofer, who will once again be there as a referee. Other celebrities will also be blowing the whistle alongside him: Jimmy Hoffer, Austria's first female Bundesliga referee Sara Telek, Steffen Hofmann, Helge Payer and Jörg Siebenhandel will be supporting the project on site.
Record field of participants
A total of 25 teams will compete in five different levels. "This ranges from the teens/kids to the seniors. 18 clubs will provide the teams. That's a record field of participants, with teams from five federal states taking part," says organizer and Player Pass initiator Niko Karner, delighted with the great response.
The hall chosen as the venue represents a return to the original venue. "We played at the Westside Soccer Arena in Vienna back in 2017 for the first edition. This time we moved there because the sports hall in St. Pölten is still not usable after the floods in the summer."
Together with the new sponsor "BILLA", Niko Karner is looking forward to unique soccer moments: "We want to offer the players the biggest possible soccer stage and motivate them to remain loyal to soccer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.