“Great to see this passion and joy”

"It's great to see the passion, joy and emotion with which they play soccer. They even cheer goals scored by their opponents. It's all about the shared joy," says Maierhofer, who will once again be there as a referee. Other celebrities will also be blowing the whistle alongside him: Jimmy Hoffer, Austria's first female Bundesliga referee Sara Telek, Steffen Hofmann, Helge Payer and Jörg Siebenhandel will be supporting the project on site.