Victory in Qatar

Porsche writes domestic dressage history

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 12:41

Historic triumph in Doha! Diana Porsche and Dahoud secure the first Austrian victory at the five-star tournament in Qatar. With over 70 percent in the Grand Prix Special, the duo celebrated a perfect start to the season.

0 Kommentare

What a ride! Diana Porsche won the Grand Prix Special with her horse Dahoud with over 70%. It is the first Austrian victory in the history of the five-star tournament in Qatar. "The ride felt great! Dahoud was so focused and we had many highlights, other things still need to be improved. It was Dahoud's first international victory ever, and directly at a five-star tournament here in Doha, which is very special. The fact that I can start the season with him like this makes me very proud and shows that we are on the right track," said the Salzburg rider jubilantly after her victory.

Diana Porsche and Dahoud celebrate a victory in Qatar. (Bild: (C) Lukasz Kowalski)
Diana Porsche and Dahoud celebrate a victory in Qatar.
(Bild: (C) Lukasz Kowalski)

It was also special for her horse. The eleven-year-old Hanoverian gelding Dahoud was on an airplane for the first time last week. "I'm incredibly proud of the way Dahoud handled himself all week. It was his first time flying and he had to cope with the huge difference in temperature and the atmosphere in this incredible arena," said the 28-year-old with relief. After placing in the Grand Prix on Friday (21.02.2025), against dressage greats such as Swedish superstar Patrik Kittel or Olympic surprise Sandra Sysojeva from Poland, the rider from Salzburg managed a magical ride in the Grand Prix Special.

The next international tournament will be a home match for the rider from Salzburg and Dahoud. At Easter they will go to the Stadl-Paura equestrian center. Youngster Kentucky is also set to make his debut in the premier class there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
