Porsche writes domestic dressage history

What a ride! Diana Porsche won the Grand Prix Special with her horse Dahoud with over 70%. It is the first Austrian victory in the history of the five-star tournament in Qatar. "The ride felt great! Dahoud was so focused and we had many highlights, other things still need to be improved. It was Dahoud's first international victory ever, and directly at a five-star tournament here in Doha, which is very special. The fact that I can start the season with him like this makes me very proud and shows that we are on the right track," said the Salzburg rider jubilantly after her victory.