Despite penalty miss: Djuricin with debut goal

"I rarely shoot from the spot, but of course I'm happy that it turned out like this," grinned Djuricin. "It can go on like this." While St. Pölten continue to ride the wave of success, celebrating their fifth league win in a row. Winfried Amoah played Lustenau dizzy away from home, missed a set-piece in the 15th minute and dribbled his way through just before the break (42'). Before he saw Gemicibasi lurking in front of the penalty area in the next action (43'), but the latter failed to hit the bar (43'). Then the button opened: After a sugar pass from Messerer, M'Buyi made it 1:0 (50). The "Wolves" switched to administration mode and played their first three-pointer in ten years solidly home.