Stripfing win 2:0
Despite penalty miss: Djuricin with debut goal
Ex-Austrian Marco Djuricin fired his penalty into the sky to give Stripfing a long-awaited three points in the second division derby. After eleven rounds without a win, the Marchfeld side celebrated a 2-0 win against Amstetten. SKN, meanwhile, continued to ride the wave of success, beating Lustenau 1-0 away from home.
Marco Djuricin continues to provide plenty of entertainment in the Stripfinger jersey. After the ex-Austrian scored the disallowed winning goal in the bitter Cup defeat against Hartberg and was subsequently sent off with a yellow-red card, the next treat came on Friday. And again after coming on as a substitute. The winter newcomer peppered his penalty in the second league restart against Amstetten into the stands instead of the goal (68').
However, the penalty miss had no effect in the end. Because Marchfeld were in full swing. After just two minutes, they had the goal on their lips when a deflected ball landed on the Mostviertel side's bar and Pecirep missed the rebound. Shortly after the break, the stragglers were finally rewarded for their hard work: Kreiker danced past SKU newcomer Gragger to make it 1:0 (49').
"Rarely shoot"
Before Djuricin corrected his mistake. After Davies' preparatory work, he scored the opener - final score 2:0 (81'). It was the hosts' first treble after eleven games without a win: a silver lining on the Marchfeld horizon.
"I rarely shoot from the spot, but of course I'm happy that it turned out like this," grinned Djuricin. "It can go on like this." While St. Pölten continue to ride the wave of success, celebrating their fifth league win in a row. Winfried Amoah played Lustenau dizzy away from home, missed a set-piece in the 15th minute and dribbled his way through just before the break (42'). Before he saw Gemicibasi lurking in front of the penalty area in the next action (43'), but the latter failed to hit the bar (43'). Then the button opened: After a sugar pass from Messerer, M'Buyi made it 1:0 (50). The "Wolves" switched to administration mode and played their first three-pointer in ten years solidly home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
