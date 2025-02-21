Family wants an answer
Ex-Bayern talent brain dead: now accusations are being made
Around a week after the tragic brain death of former Bayern Munich talent Guo Jiaxuan, accusations have now been made against the Beijing Football Association.
Jiaxuan was taken to hospital with a brain haemorrhage after a knee to the head during a training match in Spain, where he was diagnosed with brain death shortly afterwards.
"Family only wants to know the truth"
The Chinese player's family is demanding footage of the game, accusing the doctors of treating the teenager incorrectly until he arrived at the hospital. "The family just wants to know the truth. Why is this so difficult?" the Xinhua news agency quoted the victim's brother as saying. He has also been unable to contact anyone from the association in recent days. The 18-year-old's condition remains serious, and no improvement has been noted so far.
Jiaxuan was part of the FC Bayern World Squad, a project of the German top club in which U19 talents from all over the world are accompanied on their way to professional soccer. The central defender was the only Chinese player selected for the project in 2023 and was also a member of the Chinese U17 national team in the same year. Most recently, he played for Beijing Guoan's U19s.
