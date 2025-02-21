Ex-Bayern talent brain dead: now accusations are being made

"Family only wants to know the truth"

The Chinese player's family is demanding footage of the game, accusing the doctors of treating the teenager incorrectly until he arrived at the hospital. "The family just wants to know the truth. Why is this so difficult?" the Xinhua news agency quoted the victim's brother as saying. He has also been unable to contact anyone from the association in recent days. The 18-year-old's condition remains serious, and no improvement has been noted so far.