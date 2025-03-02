Beautiful to look at and fragrant

Lippitzbach Castle, originally the manor house of the hammer mill, came into the possession of Count Maximilian Thaddäus von Egger in 1791, who had the late Baroque building rebuilt in a classicist-Biedermeier style. From 1833, after the marriage of Ferdinand von Egger to Nothburga von Lodron-Laterano, the garden was probably redesigned. As the terrain around the palace is uneven, it had to be terraced. To the south of the castle, retaining walls separate three garden levels - the last of which lies directly on the cliff edge above the Drau. An English garden with foreign trees and a rose garden was laid out. The count was probably inspired by a trip to England and the countess must have been familiar with such gardens from her home in Gmünd, where her family had a landscape garden. Rose cultivation was popular in the 19th century. "It was all about the decorative effect and the scent," says historian Bäck.