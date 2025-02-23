Vorteilswelt
Before the election in Rottenmann

Is Rottenmann turning from blue to black again?

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 09:00

In Rottenmann, the black mayor is running against the traditionally strong SPÖ, the FPÖ, which was extremely successful in the regional elections, as well as the KPÖ and the WiR citizens' list. This exciting starting position is due in large part to the painful issue of the main hospital.

On November 24, the municipality of Rottenmann turned deep blue. With 63.2 percent, the FPÖ performed best in the Styrian state elections - despite having a black mayor. The ÖVP plummeted to five percent. The curiosity: local leader Günter Gangl was even pleased with the FPÖ's success at the time, as he was always in favor of maintaining the Rottenmann LKH and against the lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg desired by the black-red state government.

Even now, three months later and with local council elections looming, Gangl still says: "Sometimes you have to put the party at the back of the queue when it comes to important issues." In doing so, he certainly succeeds in serving the concerns of the people of Rottenmann. For example, the local hospital will probably be renovated and modernized this year. "The course was set with the provincial election. The building is big enough and we would also like to reopen some departments," says Gangl.

Municipal council election 2020

  • ÖVP: 49.3 percent (13 seats)
  • SPÖ: 30.8 percent (8 seats)
  • FPÖ: 2.5 percent (0 seats)
  • KPÖ: 5.9 percent (1 mandate)
  • WiR: 11.5 percent (3 seats)

Nursing home becomes children's center
Childcare is also close to the 32-year-old mayor's heart: three crèche groups, afternoon care and apartments for childminders are to be added to the former nursing home, which was no longer operational after a pipe burst and had to be renovated.

In addition to the ruling ÖVP, the SPÖ, led by former mayor Klaus Baumschlager (he was mayor from 2013 to 2015), the FPÖ, the KPÖ (Johann Ploder) and the WiR citizens' list with top candidate Helmut Schaupensteiner are also running. In the regional elections, the KPÖ was even the second strongest force with 9.4 percent. "I assume that the FPÖ will also become stronger at municipal level," says Gangl. The local leader emphasizes: "I can imagine working together with all parties."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
