Meloni visited the Pope: “Joked as usual”

Hesitant before hospitalization

In addition, the Pope had already had the upper part of his right lung removed as a young man in Argentina. After hesitating for some time, he went to hospital on the advice of doctors. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, his real name, is considered a difficult patient. "They want to take me to hospital. But I'm feeling better and I'd rather be treated at home," he is reported to have said shortly before his hospitalization.