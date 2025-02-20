Vorteilswelt
Photos from inside

Parents shocked: “This school is a ruin”

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 06:00

A dilapidated school instead of a modern place of education: parents in Vienna sound the alarm and give an insight into the Marco Polo elementary school in Floridsdorf.

0 Kommentare

When the school toilet resembles a train station, the floor is patched up with tape and water damage and mold adorn the walls, then this is not a scene from a disaster movie, but everyday school life at the Marco Polo elementary school in Floridsdorf. Many parents are horrified.

Horror among the parents
One mother drastically describes her impressions after a visit to the school: "When I entered the school, I was gripped by absolute horror. The school is not just old, it's dilapidated!" But it's not just structural safety that worries parents. They also report other worrying deficiencies in terms of supervision. "It's not just comfort that's at stake here, but also the safety of the pupils." The devastating verdict: "This school resembles a dilapidated ruin. It is unacceptable for us parents that our children should attend a school like this."

The school is built on such pillars.
The school is built on such pillars.
(Bild: privat)
Poor repairs
Poor repairs
(Bild: privat)
Floor "repaired" with adhesive tape
Floor "repaired" with adhesive tape
(Bild: privat)
The walls as a stained carpet
The walls as a stained carpet
(Bild: privat)

Ombudsman for children and young people called in
The situation has now attracted the attention of the Ombuds Office for Children and Young People and the Discrimination Office. Parents are vehemently campaigning for their children to be able to learn in a safe, modern and child-friendly environment.

Response from the City Councillor for Education's office still pending
The "Krone" has therefore asked the office of City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS). Is a comprehensive renovation planned here in the foreseeable future? An answer is still pending. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
