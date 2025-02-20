Parents shocked: “This school is a ruin”

Horror among the parents

One mother drastically describes her impressions after a visit to the school: "When I entered the school, I was gripped by absolute horror. The school is not just old, it's dilapidated!" But it's not just structural safety that worries parents. They also report other worrying deficiencies in terms of supervision. "It's not just comfort that's at stake here, but also the safety of the pupils." The devastating verdict: "This school resembles a dilapidated ruin. It is unacceptable for us parents that our children should attend a school like this."