Eye-catcher at the Opera Ball
Sasa Schwarzjirg enchants in a wine-red wow gown
Adabei TV presenter Sasa Schwarzjirg opts for sparkling glamor and a wow gown that took 50 hours to make by hand at the Opera Ball on Thursday. So nothing stands in the way of a glittering appearance!
This year, Sasa Schwarzjirg will once again be working for the "Krone" and krone.tv at the Ball of Balls. This year, the presenter has chosen a very special dress for her glamorous appearance at the Opera Ball.
Gown made by hand
The deep wine-red gown was made by none other than designer Tamara Mascara (aka Raphael Massaro) - in 50 hours of handwork! The main eye-catcher of the gorgeous, off-the-shoulder gown is the handmade corsage, which is embroidered with hundreds of stones that will sparkle in the spotlight at the opera.
The elegance and sophisticated past of the Vienna State Opera served as inspiration for the gorgeous, off-the-shoulder gown, while the design also pays homage to the city's great ball tradition.
"Raphael took the trouble to tailor this dream dress perfectly to my body, and he really thought of everything. Although it looks so elegant and almost royal, it is incredibly comfortable. Nothing stands in the way of a long night at the ball," says Sasa Schwarzjirg, delighted to be wearing this beautiful gown at the Opera Ball.
Vintage diamond necklace
Sasa completes her look with 20.7 carat diamond jewelry that echoes the tendrils of the corsage. The asymmetrical necklace is a particular highlight: it is a 60-year-old vintage piece made of platinum and diamonds. Its delicate design is made of white gold and set with navette diamonds.
Schwarzjirg also wears matching earrings and a ring. All the pieces of jewelry come from the traditional house of K. u. K. jeweler Rozet Fischmeister. "Franz Fischmeister surprised me with the choice of jewelry and simply overwhelmed me," enthuses Schwarzjirg. "The jewelry picks up on the playful design of the corsage and literally makes me shine."
