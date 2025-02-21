Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eye-catcher at the Opera Ball

Sasa Schwarzjirg enchants in a wine-red wow gown

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 05:45

Adabei TV presenter Sasa Schwarzjirg opts for sparkling glamor and a wow gown that took 50 hours to make by hand at the Opera Ball on Thursday. So nothing stands in the way of a glittering appearance!

0 Kommentare

This year, Sasa Schwarzjirg will once again be working for the "Krone" and krone.tv at the Ball of Balls. This year, the presenter has chosen a very special dress for her glamorous appearance at the Opera Ball.

Gown made by hand
The deep wine-red gown was made by none other than designer Tamara Mascara (aka Raphael Massaro) - in 50 hours of handwork! The main eye-catcher of the gorgeous, off-the-shoulder gown is the handmade corsage, which is embroidered with hundreds of stones that will sparkle in the spotlight at the opera.

The beautiful gown was handmade by Tamara Mascara. (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
The beautiful gown was handmade by Tamara Mascara.
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Special highlight: the handmade corsage embellished with hundreds of stones (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Special highlight: the handmade corsage embellished with hundreds of stones
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)

The elegance and sophisticated past of the Vienna State Opera served as inspiration for the gorgeous, off-the-shoulder gown, while the design also pays homage to the city's great ball tradition.

"Although it looks so elegant and almost royal, it is incredibly comfortable," enthuses Sasa Schwarzjirg about her opera ball gown. (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
"Although it looks so elegant and almost royal, it is incredibly comfortable," enthuses Sasa Schwarzjirg about her opera ball gown.
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Sasa Schwarzjirg with Franz Fischmeister and Raphael Massaro (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Sasa Schwarzjirg with Franz Fischmeister and Raphael Massaro
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)

"Raphael took the trouble to tailor this dream dress perfectly to my body, and he really thought of everything. Although it looks so elegant and almost royal, it is incredibly comfortable. Nothing stands in the way of a long night at the ball," says Sasa Schwarzjirg, delighted to be wearing this beautiful gown at the Opera Ball.

Vintage diamond necklace
Sasa completes her look with 20.7 carat diamond jewelry that echoes the tendrils of the corsage. The asymmetrical necklace is a particular highlight: it is a 60-year-old vintage piece made of platinum and diamonds. Its delicate design is made of white gold and set with navette diamonds.

The asymmetrical necklace, a 60-year-old vintage piece made of platinum and diamonds, perfectly echoes the design of the gown. (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
The asymmetrical necklace, a 60-year-old vintage piece made of platinum and diamonds, perfectly echoes the design of the gown.
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Like the necklace, the earrings and jewelry also come from K. u. K. jeweler Rozet Fischmeister. (Bild: GoldenhourPictures)
Like the necklace, the earrings and jewelry also come from K. u. K. jeweler Rozet Fischmeister.
(Bild: GoldenhourPictures)

Schwarzjirg also wears matching earrings and a ring. All the pieces of jewelry come from the traditional house of K. u. K. jeweler Rozet Fischmeister. "Franz Fischmeister surprised me with the choice of jewelry and simply overwhelmed me," enthuses Schwarzjirg. "The jewelry picks up on the playful design of the corsage and literally makes me shine."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf