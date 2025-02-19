Vorteilswelt
Masses, prayers, hope

Pope warns: “I may not survive”

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 10:40

According to official reports, Pope Francis spent a quiet night after being newly diagnosed with pneumonia. But there is growing concern for the pontiff (88). There is no longer any talk of an imminent release.

Before the battle for his succession, the Argentinian-born Pope wants to clarify a few things, according to reports. He is said to have told confidants that he may not survive the pneumonia.

"The helm is in the hands of the Lord"
According to the Daily Mail, doctors have told him that he runs the risk of "dying" if he remains in the Vatican. But the pontiff is calm. Cardinal Angelo Comastri told the broadcaster Rai: "Francis is very calm. His helm is in the hands of the Lord."

According to a papal spokesman, the fifth night in hospital was also calm. People lit candles and laid flowers outside the hospital.
According to a papal spokesman, the fifth night in hospital was also calm. People lit candles and laid flowers outside the hospital.
(Bild: AP)
Francis has his own apartment in the Gemelli Clinic, which is permanently reserved for him. The security precautions are high. The clinic apartment consists of several rooms, a living room, a kitchen and a small private chapel.
Francis has his own apartment in the Gemelli Clinic, which is permanently reserved for him. The security precautions are high. The clinic apartment consists of several rooms, a living room, a kitchen and a small private chapel.
(Bild: APA/AP)
Numerous camera crews and photographers have also gathered outside the clinic in the west of Rome.
Numerous camera crews and photographers have also gathered outside the clinic in the west of Rome.
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)

Previously, the 88-year-old, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, had resisted requests to leave the Vatican for days. He was only admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday.

Both lungs affected by infection
Following laboratory tests and X-rays, doctors diagnosed the patient with a "complex" respiratory infection. On Tuesday evening, the Vatican announced that a computer tomography scan had revealed the "onset of bilateral pneumonia". This means that both lungs are affected by the infection.

At the age of 88, Francis is now the second oldest pope in history. As the successor to Pope Benedict XVI, he has been in office since March 2013. Although Francis' predecessor Benedict XVI was 95, he stepped down nine years before his death.
At the age of 88, Francis is now the second oldest pope in history. As the successor to Pope Benedict XVI, he has been in office since March 2013. Although Francis' predecessor Benedict XVI was 95, he stepped down nine years before his death.
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

Cortisone and antibiotics for the Pope for some time now
Pneumonia is considered dangerous in people of advanced age - also because there is a risk of other organs being affected. Francis has been treated with cortisone and now also with antibiotics for some time. The head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide has already suffered from respiratory problems on several occasions.

To make matters worse, Francis already had the upper part of his right lung removed as a young man in Argentina. He now had to cancel his first appointments before Christmas. His voice broke several times during appointments.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

