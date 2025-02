Curious! Former ice hockey star now designs lamps

Former ice hockey ace Gerald Ressmann was feared in Austria as an ingenious threader. Not for nothing did the Villach native play 20 years in the top league (for VSV, WEV, KAC and Vienna Capitals), becoming champion four times (once Villach, three times Klagenfurt!). He also scored an impressive 253 goals and 495 assists in a total of 843 championship games. The 54-year-old is still attracting attention with his creative streak.