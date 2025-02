Apprentice to train driver: this is how much ÖBB pays

"Public transport has a future, it's a growth industry - and when you grow, you need more staff," says ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä about the biggest job offensive in the history of the railroad. "Working at ÖBB is attractive," he emphasizes. "Also because of the job security and the development opportunities within the company." And the salaries are good right from the start. The "Krone" now has the list of salaries - from dispatchers to train drivers to train attendants.