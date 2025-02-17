Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Everyone dreams of this!"

After derby gala, Fitz dreams of the national team!

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 20:22

From the spot he once again showed nerves of steel in the important moments, with his fourth penalty goal Dominik Fitz brought Austria back into the game. The 25-year-old finally decided the derby with his magnificent free-kick. Will Fitz now also be a topic for the ÖFB national team?

0 Kommentare

Fitz has already impressively demonstrated in the past that the technical skills of the "ten-man" are unique, especially in Austria ...

"He now has the mentality too!"
Now, Austria's home-grown talent has taken another (very important) step forward: on the pitch, Fitz looks more mature, more grown-up, brimming with self-confidence, pushing the team and inspiring his teammates. "He now also has the mentality," says Reinhold Ranftl. With 16 scorer points, Fitz shares first place with former striker and goal scorer Mika Biereth.

"He's our magician and can never be counted out!"
"He's our magician and can never be counted out. He can leave in the summer for all I care, but until then I still need him," says Aleksandar Dragovic. He was allowed to defend 100 times for Austria - the hottest topic after the derby was when Fitz would be called up to the red-white-red senior squad after his brilliant performance.

The last time Fitz played for the U21s was in October 2019 in the European Championship qualifiers (3:0 against Turkey). "Of course I would be delighted to get a call from team boss Ralf Rangnick. Being able to play for his country is the best confirmation. Every footballer dreams of that ..." Fitz would certainly deserve to be nominated for the next training course - ideally, he could make his debut against Serbia on March 20.

New task for Michael Wimmer
While a new task awaits ex-Austria coach Michael Wimmer. The 44-year-old German was without a club for nine months after his time at Favoriten and has now signed a contract in Scotland with traditional club Motherwell.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf