"Everyone dreams of this!"
After derby gala, Fitz dreams of the national team!
From the spot he once again showed nerves of steel in the important moments, with his fourth penalty goal Dominik Fitz brought Austria back into the game. The 25-year-old finally decided the derby with his magnificent free-kick. Will Fitz now also be a topic for the ÖFB national team?
Fitz has already impressively demonstrated in the past that the technical skills of the "ten-man" are unique, especially in Austria ...
"He now has the mentality too!"
Now, Austria's home-grown talent has taken another (very important) step forward: on the pitch, Fitz looks more mature, more grown-up, brimming with self-confidence, pushing the team and inspiring his teammates. "He now also has the mentality," says Reinhold Ranftl. With 16 scorer points, Fitz shares first place with former striker and goal scorer Mika Biereth.
"He's our magician and can never be counted out!"
"He's our magician and can never be counted out. He can leave in the summer for all I care, but until then I still need him," says Aleksandar Dragovic. He was allowed to defend 100 times for Austria - the hottest topic after the derby was when Fitz would be called up to the red-white-red senior squad after his brilliant performance.
The last time Fitz played for the U21s was in October 2019 in the European Championship qualifiers (3:0 against Turkey). "Of course I would be delighted to get a call from team boss Ralf Rangnick. Being able to play for his country is the best confirmation. Every footballer dreams of that ..." Fitz would certainly deserve to be nominated for the next training course - ideally, he could make his debut against Serbia on March 20.
New task for Michael Wimmer
While a new task awaits ex-Austria coach Michael Wimmer. The 44-year-old German was without a club for nine months after his time at Favoriten and has now signed a contract in Scotland with traditional club Motherwell.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
