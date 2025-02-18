Musician Bela B devastates himself in his new novel

While the real people affected have increasingly been given a real voice in public in recent years, a book like "Fun" is not useful because even a cosmopolitan, politically left-wing musician and author like Bela B, who always moves with the times, cannot biologically get over the fact that he is in his mid-sixties, that, as a man in his mid-sixties, he is dealing with a topic from a privileged position that has clearly not been subject to any in-depth research and is far too much of a moralist than to really take a serious look at a problem that is still immanent in the rock and pop sector. Some of the protagonists' trains of thought and changes in behavior are completely ridiculous and can hardly be explained by reality, and the book ends with a crazy medieval crescendo that reduces any form of reason, logic and, yes, even seriousness to absurdity. "Fun" misses the chance to convert a thematic penalty kick because the author is too sure of his correct approach - a nuisance.