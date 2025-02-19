Real, ManCity, PSG and Co. in action from 9pm

The cracker of the Champions League, Real Madrid against Manchester City, goes into the second round of the round of 16 play-offs. In order to remain royalty, the stumbling City must make up the 2:3 deficit against the "white ballet" in Madrid today. City coach Pep Guardiola put the chances of his Sky Blues reaching the round of 16 at "one percent". Although the 4-0 win over Newcastle United last Saturday gives the Citizens a little confidence, the Catalan did not want to hang the victory too high: "It won't change the opinion, the reality. But of course it's better to travel to Madrid with this result." In addition to a disappointing fourth place in the English Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, they have just three wins in nine CL matches this season. It would also be the first elimination before the knockout phase in twelve years.