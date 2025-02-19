CL conference in the ticker
Real, ManCity, PSG and Co. in action from 9pm
Second leg of the Champions League play-off. With the sportkrone.at conference ticker, you can watch three games live from 9pm.
Here is the live ticker:
The cracker of the Champions League, Real Madrid against Manchester City, goes into the second round of the round of 16 play-offs. In order to remain royalty, the stumbling City must make up the 2:3 deficit against the "white ballet" in Madrid today. City coach Pep Guardiola put the chances of his Sky Blues reaching the round of 16 at "one percent". Although the 4-0 win over Newcastle United last Saturday gives the Citizens a little confidence, the Catalan did not want to hang the victory too high: "It won't change the opinion, the reality. But of course it's better to travel to Madrid with this result." In addition to a disappointing fourth place in the English Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, they have just three wins in nine CL matches this season. It would also be the first elimination before the knockout phase in twelve years.
Alaba back in the squad
The Madrilenians have not won any of their last three league games and lost the lead in the table to arch-rivals FC Barcelona last matchday. Although Real are unbeaten in five home games, they have already suffered a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the Bernabeu in the league phase of the Champions League. Nevertheless, "Los Blancos" go into the clash of the giants nominally stronger: ÖFB captain David Alaba is back in the squad and Antonio Rüdiger is likely to return to the starting eleven. Coach Carlo Ancelotti himself expects an "entertaining, but also complicated game". He personally does not believe that the "probability of progressing is 99 percent", said the Italian in response to Guardiola's statement.
Also today, Paris Saint-Germain play Brest (3:0) in an all-French clash and the last of the three remaining Italian clubs, Juventus Turin, will be looking to defend their 2:1 win at PSV Eindhoven.
