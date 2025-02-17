KTM Museum’s personnel service provider is bankrupt

Company only has one customer, KTM Motohall GmbH

15 employees and 20 creditors are affected by the insolvency of Convey X GmbH. The company is to be restructured and continued. The plan is to offer a 20 percent quota. "The applicant currently only has one customer, KTM Motohall GmbH. The surpluses generated from the continuation should also enable a partial cash quota for the restructuring plan offered," says Petra Wögerbauer from KSV 1870.