St. Georgen
Private party yes, but no disco operation
The plans for the community center in St. Georgen are clear. They want to "create a modern, multifunctional space for the entire population". However, it is not to become a party location.
The SPÖ survey on the new communication center in St. Georgen at Eisenstadt town hall was met with astonishment. As reported, 291 out of 355 respondents agreed with the SPÖ's demand that the community center should also be open and available for private use in the future.
Consideration for neighbors
"The use of the event building by private individuals was planned from the outset," the municipal authorities clarified in an initial reaction. However, it is important to emphasize that this address is not intended to be a party location where excessive partying goes on until the early hours of the morning. "The event building is in the middle of the town. Out of consideration for the neighbors, there will be clear rules regarding its use," it says.
Sham debate for ÖVP
At this location for parties, celebrations and cultural events, everyone has to respect the neighborhood. "The SPÖ could also have asked whether the sun will rise tomorrow. The sham debate is completely superfluous and obviously only serves to artificially stir up unrest," ÖVP club chairman Michael Bieber notes critically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.