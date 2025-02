Just like 2013! Schumnig & Co. are at the top again

Second season, first title! The Spartans Althofen were crowned champions of Division II East for the first time. Because they beat Lendhafen (with the former greats Peter Kasper, Gert Prohaska & Alex Cijan) 7:3 in the second game of the "Best of 3" final series on Friday. "It was a brutally tough season, with luck on our side," summed up Spartans chairman Ferid Pjanic, whose boys ended the reign of Tarco Klagenfurt - who were champions for the last nine years in a row. And of course they celebrated accordingly. "Some are still on the road," laughed Pjanic on Saturday evening.