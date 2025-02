KAC has match puck – VSV needs support

The math is very simple! If the KAC pick up at least as many points in Linz today as Salzburg did at home against Asiago, first place after the basic round is secured ahead of time. This would mean that the Red Jackets would go into the play-offs as the hunted team in their second season under the coaching duo of Kirk Furey and David Fischer. One point is enough to secure a Champions League ticket. "Of course we want to seal the deal right away - we've improved a lot since December and want to reward ourselves for that," emphasized defensive ace Clemens Unterweger.