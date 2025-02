Like Rudi in 1991

Raphael Haaser wrote red-white-red skiing history. The Tyrolean was the last man to make the team, he has never finished in the top 5 in this discipline in the World Cup, no giant slalom world champion has ever had a higher starting number than Haaser with 22. "When it's good, it's good," commented the 27-year-old dryly. A sentence that made Rudi Nierlich famous. The Upper Austrian won gold in the giant slalom at the 1991 World Championships in Saalbach, but unfortunately died in a traffic accident three months later. From the first impression, the two have some parallels. Similar types, self-promoters look different. Haaser is calm, appears balanced and is authentic, only when he kissed his girlfriend Fabiana Dorigo in victory did his emotions get the better of him.