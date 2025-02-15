Ohlsdorf girl and Dane
Hanna (17) and Alex (16): Love without borders!
They got to know each other through their shared passion for badminton, now it's love without borders: Upper Austrian Hanna Gillesberger (17) lives in Denmark with her Danish boyfriend Alexander Brogaard (16), but the couple play in Austria's national league for Ohlsdorf - including on Sunday.
She is from Ohlsdorf, he is Danish. They both go to school in Odense and live in Denmark. And tomorrow they will be playing together again for Ohlsdorf in the national league: the cute badminton couple Hanna Gillesberger (17) and Alexander Brogaard (16), who found each other through sport.
Eight training sessions a week in Denmark
"Hanna did a good job," smiles Ohlsdorf's team manager Michael Schausberger and is happy that the Upper Austrian has "hooked" the Danish top talent, who now also plays for Ohlsdorf. The Borg student herself is currently completing a school year abroad in the badminton country of Denmark and can train eight times a week on court as well as three times physically. The duo regularly fly to Austria for Bundesliga matches.
A duo on the court too
"We combine the matches with private appointments whenever possible," says Hanna, who also competes in the Danish league with her Alexander for the Odense OBK club - and even plays mixed doubles with her boyfriend at international events! "It works really well. He has a great understanding of the game and I adapt well to it," says Hanna, before a difficult task awaits on Sunday (10) in Laakirchen with current bottom of the table Ohlsdorf against league leaders Pressbaum. Hanna, whose sweetheart wants to spend the next school year in Upper Austria, says: "But we want to at least get on the scoresheet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.