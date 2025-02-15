Vorteilswelt
Ohlsdorf girl and Dane

Hanna (17) and Alex (16): Love without borders!

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 15:00

They got to know each other through their shared passion for badminton, now it's love without borders: Upper Austrian Hanna Gillesberger (17) lives in Denmark with her Danish boyfriend Alexander Brogaard (16), but the couple play in Austria's national league for Ohlsdorf - including on Sunday.

She is from Ohlsdorf, he is Danish. They both go to school in Odense and live in Denmark. And tomorrow they will be playing together again for Ohlsdorf in the national league: the cute badminton couple Hanna Gillesberger (17) and Alexander Brogaard (16), who found each other through sport.

Hanna Gillesberger (l.) from Ohlsdorf is a promising talent.
Hanna Gillesberger (l.) from Ohlsdorf is a promising talent.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Eight training sessions a week in Denmark
"Hanna did a good job," smiles Ohlsdorf's team manager Michael Schausberger and is happy that the Upper Austrian has "hooked" the Danish top talent, who now also plays for Ohlsdorf. The Borg student herself is currently completing a school year abroad in the badminton country of Denmark and can train eight times a week on court as well as three times physically. The duo regularly fly to Austria for Bundesliga matches.

Denmark's top talent Alexander Brogaard with Hanna Gillesberger.
Denmark's top talent Alexander Brogaard with Hanna Gillesberger.
(Bild: Gillesberger)

A duo on the court too
"We combine the matches with private appointments whenever possible," says Hanna, who also competes in the Danish league with her Alexander for the Odense OBK club - and even plays mixed doubles with her boyfriend at international events! "It works really well. He has a great understanding of the game and I adapt well to it," says Hanna, before a difficult task awaits on Sunday (10) in Laakirchen with current bottom of the table Ohlsdorf against league leaders Pressbaum. Hanna, whose sweetheart wants to spend the next school year in Upper Austria, says: "But we want to at least get on the scoresheet."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Folgen Sie uns auf