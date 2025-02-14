Trial in Vienna
Asylum seeker allegedly fought for IS in Syria
A 39-year-old man is said to have appeared as the protagonist in a propaganda video for the terrorist militia in Syria before fleeing to Austria. Surprising new evidence comes from Germany during the trial.
The now 39-year-old fled from Syria to Austria back in 2019 and applied for asylum the following year - which was granted. It was the German authorities who came across an alarming suspicion in 2022: The Syrian was said to have fought for IS in his home country.
Protagonist in IS propaganda video
He is now being brought before the Vienna Regional Court, heavily guarded by judicial officers in special equipment and a machine gun. Completely unjustified, he repeatedly tries to convince the panel of lay judges in his testimony. However, three witnesses from Germany, a video and a corresponding expert report incriminate him heavily. The Vienna public prosecutor's office accuses him of being a protagonist in IS propaganda material, actively recruiting young men and receiving foreign terror members in his restaurant in Syria.
Over 83 percent agreement
The allegations originated in Germany: during investigations into a terror cell around Stuttgart, the name of the accused also emerged - as did the video. A biometric report revealed an 83.48 percent match with the 39-year-old. "I have absolutely nothing to do with it," he asserted in court.
Anything over 75 percent can be assumed to be a match.
Ermittler des DSN im Zeugenstand
His defense lawyer also argues: "He is legally in Austria, has worked since then. He hasn't even committed an administrative offense." The prosecution witnesses are members of a hostile family clan who would now falsely accuse his client.
New evidence presented at the trial
However, an investigator from the DSN provides information about the propaganda video on the witness stand: "With anything over 75 percent, you can assume that it matches." And his German colleague, who traveled to Vienna especially for the trial, went even further: he presented the court with documents showing that a Facebook profile that could presumably be attributed to the accused had emerged in the course of the investigation. "I am of the opinion that the mindset is clearly recognizable," said the witness.
The trial has been postponed indefinitely so that the new evidence can be examined in detail. It is not yet clear whether the public prosecutor's office will extend the period of the accusations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
