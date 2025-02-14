Aggsbach: soon pecking eggs instead of hiding rubble

Experts will arrive in the middle of next week

Final safety measures and coordination with the authorities are still required before the road can be opened to traffic. These include the relocation of the guardrail and final technical safety measures in the upper slope area. The additional "Rock&Safe" system is also to be installed to secure the connecting areas, including the necessary preparatory work on the verge. An inspection with the Melk district authority and a commission of experts is scheduled for February 19. This consists of the regional geologist, the responsible geologist, a forestry expert, an expert from the torrent and avalanche control authority, the project management and the Lower Austrian road service.