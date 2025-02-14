6000 tons of stones removed
Aggsbach: soon pecking eggs instead of hiding rubble
Clear the way for the Easter Bunny on the B33 near Aggsbach Dorf in the Wachau. Lower Austria's Transport Minister Udo Landbauer has announced that the important connecting road will be reopened before the Christian festival on April 20 at the latest.
"The safety measures and clean-up work following the rockfall on the B33 in Aggsbach Dorf are on the home straight. The opening to traffic is getting closer and closer," emphasizes Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer that the important traffic axis should be reopened before Easter. The businesses in the region now have planning security and can rely on it, says the provincial councillor responsible for roads.
Road free, but dangerous
6000 tons of rubble have been removed since the rockslide in June last year. Since the evening of February 12, the B33 and the adjacent cycle path have been cleared and the removal of the debris has been completed, confirms road construction director Josef Decker. "Despite the road appearing to be clear, it is not possible to open it to traffic for the time being due to final necessary safety measures," Decker warns of the potential danger and asks for understanding in the interests of safety.
Experts will arrive in the middle of next week
Final safety measures and coordination with the authorities are still required before the road can be opened to traffic. These include the relocation of the guardrail and final technical safety measures in the upper slope area. The additional "Rock&Safe" system is also to be installed to secure the connecting areas, including the necessary preparatory work on the verge. An inspection with the Melk district authority and a commission of experts is scheduled for February 19. This consists of the regional geologist, the responsible geologist, a forestry expert, an expert from the torrent and avalanche control authority, the project management and the Lower Austrian road service.
Landbauer promises speed
The further schedule depends on the assessment of the experts. Work on the lower cable barrier should begin by March 3 at the latest. "As soon as safety for road users is guaranteed, we will give the go-ahead. The authorities also know how much the population and the region are waiting for this," promises Landbauer Tempo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.