Most beautiful hiking routes
High trail through the mountains of the Rätikon
A scenic winter hiking trail leads from the Burtschasattel in Brandnertal to the sunny Furklaalpe. A beautiful tour for pleasure hikers who appreciate peace and nature.
One of the most beautiful winter hiking routes in the region stretches through the heart of Brandnertal: the high-altitude trail from Brand to Furklaalpe. Embedded in the imposing mountain world of the Rätikon, the trail stretches across snow-covered alpine meadows and through tranquil forests and is accompanied by magnificent views of the surrounding peaks. You cover a little over ten kilometers on foot on this route. It is an easy to moderately difficult tour that is suitable for experienced hikers as well as pleasure hikers in good physical condition. In Brand, buy a day ticket for pedestrians at the Dorfbahn ticket office. Once at the mountain station, you change to the panoramic cable car, which takes you up to the Burtschasattel at 1673 meters above sea level.
Tips and information
Type: Winter hike
Duration: around three and a half hours
Total distance: just over ten kilometers Starting point: mountain station of the Panoramabahn at Burtschakopf, Brand
Equipment: winter-proof hiking boots with good tread soles, layered clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, daypack with drink and snack
Refreshment stops: Frööd mountain restaurant on the Burtschakopf, other options in the village of Brand
Public transport: Bus route 580W from Bludenz train station to Brand Dorfbahn
Note: before starting the tour, it is advisable to check both the weather forecast and the trail status
At the beginning, the toboggan run and the winter hiking trail run along the same route for a while, but this is not a problem as the participants of the toboggan safari also have to walk the first section. The high-altitude trail then branches off to the left of the toboggan run. The route to the Furklaalpe is well signposted and safe to walk in appropriate weather conditions. It goes leisurely uphill and downhill, with no major climbs to contend with. The further you go, the more tranquillity spreads. The sounds of the ski lifts are barely audible and the roads down in the valley are too far away for the engine noise to reach the top.
The Schillerkopf is prominently visible in the first section of the hike, rising mightily into the blue sky. On clear days, you can even see the summit cross from the high trail. A little further back, the Mondspitze rises up. The path winds its way through stands of spruce and mountain pine at the foot of the mountains. In transitional areas between subalpine and alpine zones - especially between 1500 and 1800 meters above sea level - the two species often occur side by side. The trees fulfill an important ecological function. For example, they stabilize scree slopes, reduce the chances of avalanches and provide shelter for numerous animals. Spotted nutcrackers forage for nutritious seeds in the branches, while grouse and mountain hares find shelter among the dense mountain pines.
Pine trees
Pine trees are true survival artists - they grow on dunes, acidic moorland and on rock. They can even survive in the Arctic Circle or in the Alps at up to 2500 meters above sea level. The mountain pine occurs in at least three subspecies and other intermediate forms: Mountain pine (Leg pine, cripple pine), spirke (upright mountain pine) and bog spruce. If you reach the tree line when hiking in the Alps, you will notice the shrub-like stands of mountain pine. As a high-altitude plant, it can be found throughout the entire Alpine arc in Austria, but is absent in Vienna and Burgenland. Due to its toughness , it is excellently adapted to extreme site conditions. Its long, elastic branches do not break even under a thick blanket of snow or in the event of avalanches. On the contrary, the mountain pine actually depends on sufficient snow in winter, as a thick blanket provides protection from low temperatures and icy winds. Its root system can also cope with very thin layers of soil above the rock.
With a bit of luck, tracks of the animal inhabitants can now be found in the snow in winter, although it is not always easy to identify the different tracks. This transition zone between forest and high mountains is an impressive example of how alpine nature adapts to extreme conditions. Fantastic panoramic view of the surrounding peaksSlightly above the Furklaalpe, you finally reach a vantage point that offers a magnificent panoramic view: You can see the Hohe Fraßen, the Rote Wand, the Roggelskopf, the Hochjoch, the Gottvaterspitze and the Zimba, among others. After a good two hours, you reach the Furklaalpe, which is situated on a sunny hill and offers a magnificent view of the valley. You can make yourself comfortable on one of the wooden benches by the alpine building and take a break. Then take the same route back to the mountain station at Burtschasattel.
