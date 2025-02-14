High trail through the mountains of the Rätikon

Pine trees are true survival artists - they grow on dunes, acidic moorland and on rock. They can even survive in the Arctic Circle or in the Alps at up to 2500 meters above sea level. The mountain pine occurs in at least three subspecies and other intermediate forms: Mountain pine (Leg pine, cripple pine), spirke (upright mountain pine) and bog spruce. If you reach the tree line when hiking in the Alps, you will notice the shrub-like stands of mountain pine. As a high-altitude plant, it can be found throughout the entire Alpine arc in Austria, but is absent in Vienna and Burgenland. Due to its toughness , it is excellently adapted to extreme site conditions. Its long, elastic branches do not break even under a thick blanket of snow or in the event of avalanches. On the contrary, the mountain pine actually depends on sufficient snow in winter, as a thick blanket provides protection from low temperatures and icy winds. Its root system can also cope with very thin layers of soil above the rock.