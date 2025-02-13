Attack on World Championship title
Surprise! This is what the new McLaren looks like
McLaren has surprised everyone. Shortly before the official and joint launch event of the Formula 1 teams on February 18, the reigning constructors' world champion unveiled the new car unannounced.
In a tweet, the British team showed its car for the upcoming season live and in action on the Formula 1 circuit in Silverstone for the first time. Although the paintwork is not yet final, it should give a good foretaste of the final unveiling, according to Lando Norris. The Brit was also the first to try out the new car on the race track.
The anticipation is great
His team colleague Oscar Piastri is also looking forward to testing the car. "It's great to be behind the wheel of the MCL39 for the first time before we really put it through its paces in Bahrain," says the young Australian.
Strong competition
McLaren boss Zak Brown sees the release of the car as a "milestone" on the road to defending the title, but nevertheless warns of the strong competition. "It's great to get the MCL39 out on track for the first time and celebrate the team's hard work. But we have to be realistic because every team has made progress over the winter," says Brown.
