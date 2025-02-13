Lawyer to robber: “Finally give up your cell phone”

Conditional prison sentences

His client, who was accompanied to the trial by several social workers, got off lightly: 18 months conditional, not legally binding. She has already felt the effects of her imprisonment and was in custody for two weeks: "That really sticks with me. You don't forget something like that," she says to the presiding judge, who also has to intervene once when the friends start arguing loudly with the victim and her mother outside the courtroom. The 14-year-old receives a six-month conditional sentence for the cap action.