Tire thief caught by police after 72 cases

The investigation by the police in Bergheim began in November 2024 following break-ins in underground garages and the thefts of car tires and corresponding rims. As early as December, the detectives were able to track down the possible suspect, a 34-year-old Serbian man. During a check on the A10 motorway on 28 December, a suspected accomplice, a fellow countryman (52), was caught in a suspicious vehicle with 16 sets of tires and rims as well as four bicycles and several stolen construction machines. Officers then observed the 34-year-old and caught him red-handed during a burglary on February 5.