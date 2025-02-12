Vorteilswelt
Damage: 100,000 euros

Tire thief caught by police after 72 cases

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 22:33

After months of investigation, the Salzburg police were able to put a Serbian serial thief (34) out of business: 72 thefts with a total loss of around 100,000 euros are said to be attributable to him. The criminal was mainly after sets of tires.

The investigation by the police in Bergheim began in November 2024 following break-ins in underground garages and the thefts of car tires and corresponding rims. As early as December, the detectives were able to track down the possible suspect, a 34-year-old Serbian man. During a check on the A10 motorway on 28 December, a suspected accomplice, a fellow countryman (52), was caught in a suspicious vehicle with 16 sets of tires and rims as well as four bicycles and several stolen construction machines. Officers then observed the 34-year-old and caught him red-handed during a burglary on February 5. 

Around 100,000 euros in damage
Officers seized nine more sets of tires during house searches. The 34-year-old has since been remanded in custody.

According to the police, he is accused of a total of 72 thefts in the city of Salzburg as well as in Flachgau and Tennengau. The police estimate the total loss at around 100,000 euros. The majority of the stolen goods seized were returned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
